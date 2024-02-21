Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Swansea at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for the hosts?
After back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield and Birmingham, the Black Cats parted company with head coach Michael Beale, who took charge of just 12 matches following his appointment in December. Interim boss Mike Dodds is now set to take charge until the end of the season, with 13 Championship games remaining.
Swansea sit 18th in the Championship and have lost five of their last six matches ahead of their trip to Wearside. Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Swans: