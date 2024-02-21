News you can trust since 1873
Jenson Seelt playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.

Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to play Swansea - with two changes after Birmingham loss: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Swansea City in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Swansea at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for the hosts?

After back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield and Birmingham, the Black Cats parted company with head coach Michael Beale, who took charge of just 12 matches following his appointment in December. Interim boss Mike Dodds is now set to take charge until the end of the season, with 13 Championship games remaining.

Swansea sit 18th in the Championship and have lost five of their last six matches ahead of their trip to Wearside. Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Swans:

The Sunderland keeper will be hoping to record his first clean sheet since Sunderland’s 2-0 over Preston on New Year’s Day.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper will be hoping to record his first clean sheet since Sunderland’s 2-0 over Preston on New Year’s Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume has been able to return to his familiar right-back position in recent matches and was a standout performer despite back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield and Birmingham.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume has been able to return to his familiar right-back position in recent matches and was a standout performer despite back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield and Birmingham. Photo: Frank Reid

With Dan Ballard set to serve a two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards, Seelt is likely to receive an opportunity at centre-back.

3. CB: Jenson Seelt

With Dan Ballard set to serve a two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards, Seelt is likely to receive an opportunity at centre-back. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien has received nine yellow cards this season and will have to be careful that he doesn’t pick up a two-match suspension as well.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien has received nine yellow cards this season and will have to be careful that he doesn’t pick up a two-match suspension as well. Photo: Frank Reid

