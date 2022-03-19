The Black Cats have eight matches remaining, starting with this weekend’s trip to Lincoln, yet the margin for error is minimal if they are to finish inside the top six.

In the previous ten seasons, teams have required an average of 73 points to finish in the League One play-off positions, yet, while Sunderland have accumulated 66 points so far, there is still significant work to be done.

While the Black Cats’ form nosedived at the turn of the year, others have charged Sunderland down at a rapid rate.

MK Dons, for example, have won eight of their last 11 matches (drawing the other three) and now look well placed to secure at least a play-off place, sitting with 73 points in third.

With Liam Manning’s side set to travel to Cambridge this weekend, The Dons even have an outside chance of edging past Rotherham or Wigan into the automatic promotion places.

Below the league’s pacesetters, the battle to finish inside the top six could hardly be closer, with just three points separating fourth-place Oxford and eighth-place Wycombe.

Oxford are also in fine form after winning five of their last six fixtures, but will host an improving Ipswich side, who still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs, next.

Sunderland fans will also be keeping an eye on Plymouth, who moved two points ahead of the Black Cats with a 1-0 win over Portsmouth on Tuesday, and still have a game in hand.

Steven Schumacher’s side are now preparing to host Accrington Stanley, with Argyle looking to make it five consecutive victories.

That may not be such an easy task, though, after Stanley scored a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

It’s a result which prevented Darren Moore’s side from moving up to sixth, though Wednesday have also played one game fewer than Sunderland ahead of the Owls’ trip to Gillingham.

Another game to look out for is Wycombe’s trip to Portsmouth, with both sides looking to make a late burst into the top six.

