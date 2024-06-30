Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club’s previous record was broken within 40 minutes of the launch...

Sunderland fans bought eight weeks of the 2024-25 home shirt stock in just one day, hummel CEO David Burke has revealed.

The Black Cats launched their new home kit on Thursday, the first since they agreed to a new long-term partnership with kit manufacturers hummel and retail partner Fanatics. The strips went on sale on Friday morning when the new club shop opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home shirts sold out online and in-store quickly after long queues at the club’s new store. The club issued an update reassuring supporters that the kit would be back in stock soon and that their new deal with retail company Fanatics means that all demand will be met.

Fans queued from the early hours of the morning for the opening of the new store in Black Cats House and were handed free pink slices by club staff. Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was also in attendance to meet those waiting.

There was huge demand online for the new home kit, with the club’s previous launch-day record broken within 40 minutes - and now, hummel’s CEO has provided a further update on the successful launch.

“The very first time I met David Bruce I knew hummel and Sunderland AFC had a magical partnership awaiting to happen,” Burke said on LinkedIn. “Roll forward one year, this has been clearly demonstrated within the initial launch - record sales of home jerseys, selling 8 weeks cover in one day!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad