CEO reveals record-breaking Sunderland fans bought eight weeks of new home shirt stock in one day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland fans bought eight weeks of the 2024-25 home shirt stock in just one day, hummel CEO David Burke has revealed.
The Black Cats launched their new home kit on Thursday, the first since they agreed to a new long-term partnership with kit manufacturers hummel and retail partner Fanatics. The strips went on sale on Friday morning when the new club shop opened.
Home shirts sold out online and in-store quickly after long queues at the club’s new store. The club issued an update reassuring supporters that the kit would be back in stock soon and that their new deal with retail company Fanatics means that all demand will be met.
Fans queued from the early hours of the morning for the opening of the new store in Black Cats House and were handed free pink slices by club staff. Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was also in attendance to meet those waiting.
There was huge demand online for the new home kit, with the club’s previous launch-day record broken within 40 minutes - and now, hummel’s CEO has provided a further update on the successful launch.
“The very first time I met David Bruce I knew hummel and Sunderland AFC had a magical partnership awaiting to happen,” Burke said on LinkedIn. “Roll forward one year, this has been clearly demonstrated within the initial launch - record sales of home jerseys, selling 8 weeks cover in one day!!
“Special thanks to Anna Mitchell and Mark Cartman from Fanatics, together with Ashley Peden and the incredible staff at SportsPro Limited in making this a truly dream triparty collaboration. To the Sunderland fans… we have only just begun!!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.