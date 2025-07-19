Celtic winger once eyed by Sunderland in transfer talks again after Olympiakos loan

Luis Palma set for Lech Poznan loan as Celtic discuss option to buy after Sunderland links in January

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland transfer target Luis Palma is set to join Polish side Lech Poznan on loan, just months after turning down several other offers, including from the Championship.

The Celtic winger, 25, was heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light during the January transfer window, with Sunderland reportedly exploring a loan deal that included an option to buy. The Honduran international was seen as a potential attacking reinforcement amid a spate of injuries, with other clubs such as Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City also monitoring his situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palma was eventually loaned to Greek side Olympiakos, but now appears on the move again, with Football Insider reporting that he’s agreed terms with Lech Poznan. Talks are ongoing with Celtic, with Poznan hoping to include an option to buy in the agreement for next summer.

Sunderland ultimately opted against a move and instead focused their resources elsewhere in the market, and managed to win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs after a two-legged win against Coventry City and a victory at Wembley versus Sheffield United.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland’s preparations for their Premier League return have taken a fresh twist as key developments unfolded on multiple fronts. The Black Cats are closing in on a significant breakthrough in the transfer market, with Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté on the verge of completing a £17.5million move to Wearside. The 26-year-old is set to undergo a medical and sign a long-term deal, providing a major boost to Régis Le Bris’ attacking options.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that good news has been tempered by a fresh injury blow to Romaine Mundle, who will now miss both pre-season fixtures in Portugal and faces an uncertain spell on the sidelines. Elsewhere, Sunderland’s bold pursuit of Granit Xhaka has hit an early stumbling block, with Bayer Leverkusen rejecting an opening bid. With the injury list growing and the opening weekend approaching, Sunderland’s recruitment drive continues at full speed – and the next few days could prove decisive.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said recently?

Speakman has said that Sunderland are still looking to add ‘several’ new signings to their squad despite a rapid start to the transfer window.

Speakman spoke to Sky Sports recently before the Black Cats announced their sixth signing of the summer so far, with Simon Adingra joining from Brighton & Hove Albion for an initial £18.5 million fee. The club’s sporting director confirmed that the club were nevertheless far from done as they look to build a squad capable of surviving and thriving in the Premier League.

“We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch," Speakman said. "I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."

Your next Sunderland read: Niall Huggins outlines Sunderland Premier League ambition amid ongoing injury comeback