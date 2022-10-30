After moving into a central striker role in recent weeks, Jack Clarke had looked far more comfortable playing in his natural position as a left winger at Kenilworth Road.

This was the 21-year-old’s sixth assist of the season, as Embleton’s goal earned Sunderland a point following Carlton Morris’ opener.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Luton striker Carlton Morris scores against Sunderland at Kenilworth Road. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Leon Dajaku’s apology

Sunderland made an unconvincing start as some early loose passes put the hosts under pressure.

Bailey Wright and, more so, Leon Dajaku were surprise inclusions in the Black Cats’ starting XI, with the latter starting on the right.

An underhit pass from Dajaku to Luke O’Nien inside three minutes allowed Morris to set up Alfie Doughty whose shot was blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dajaku was quick to apologise to O’Nien after the move, and the German did improve after switching to a central role in the first half.

A push on Danny Batth

Sunderland will have felt hard done by to fall behind just before half-time, after both sides had hit the post in a fairly even first half.

Luton’s goal came after Doughty’s cross from the right was converted by Morris, while Black Cats defender Danny Batth was just getting up off the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replays showed the central defender had been pushed by Morris before the cross, meaning Wright was torn between trying to stop Elijah Adebayo and the other Luton striker.

There were a few appeals from Sunderland players after the goal had been scored, yet the opener stood.

Morris also fell as he ran away to celebrate and collided with Alex Pritchard.

Luton fans boo Dennis Cirkin

Advertisement Hide Ad

With supporters so close to the pitch at Kenilworth Road, there was always going to be a few lively moments.

The crowd’s reaction was also affected by referee James Linington, whose decisions led to criticism from both sets of fans, as well as those in the dugout.

Yet Luton supporters aimed their frustrations at Sunderland full-back Dennis Cirkin in the first half, after the defender collided with Doughty, sending the Luton man into the advertising boards.

Cirkin was booed for the rest of the half, while there was more unrest when Doughty was booked for bringing down the Sunderland man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ba and Bennette miss out

While Mowbray made two changes to his starting XI , there were also some alterations on the Black Cats’ bench.

Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette both travelled with the squad but weren’t named in the matchday squad.

The pair are likely to play for Sunderland’s under-21s side on Monday when the young Black Cats face Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aji Alese was also in the stands at Kenilworth Road as he recovers from an injury setback.

Jack Clarke’s late booking

While Clarke was far more effective on the left, he will now be suspended for Wednesday’s match at Huddersfield.

After six added minutes of stoppage time were shown, the winger received his fifth yellow card of the season for kicking the ball away before a Huddersfield free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Pritchard and Luke O’Nien are also just one booking away from a suspension.