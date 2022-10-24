The Bluebirds were beaten 2-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium, after goals from Oli Cooper and Michael Obafemi, but were always up against it after a moment of madness from Robinson.

The striker was dismissed with less than seven minutes on the clock for throwing the ball in the face of Swans defender Ben Cabango.

Robinson will now serve a three-match suspension for violent conduct, meaning he will miss matches against Rotherham, Watford and Sunderland.

Cardiff are set to travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 5.

Asked if he had any complaints about Robinson’s red card, Cardiff’s interim boss Mark Hudson replied: “I’d say no. It’s about having controlled aggression in moments during a game.

“He’s been brilliant since he’s come into the football club, he’s brilliant with the players, and he’s been brilliant in the build-up towards it.

“It’s something to learn from and I can only focus on the players who were on from seven onwards. They stuck in, fought for the club, fought for the badge, and fought for each other which is all you can ask.”

Players of Swansea City look on as Callum Robinson of Cardiff City leaves the field receiving a red card during the Championship between Swansea City and Cardiff City. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Robinson has started Cardiff’s last eight Championship fixtures since joining the club from West Brom on a permanent deal this summer.

The 27-year-old has scored two goals and provided three assists for the Bluebirds, meaning he is the club’s joint top scorer this season.

