Bristol City receive major fitness boost ahead of Sunderland clash as Leeds United ‘eye’ Watford winger

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Bristol City handed boost

Nigel Pearson could be set to hand defender Tomas Kalas a first start since March when his side face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Tomas Kalas could make his long-awaited return to the Bristol City first-team when they face Sunderland (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Kalas, 29, has been absent since suffering a groin-injury in early march and missed the final ten games of City’s campaign last term.

The defender has made just-shy of 150 appearances for the Robins since joining on-loan from Chelsea in 2018 - a move that was made permanent the following summer.

The Czech Republic international was involved in Bristol City’s pre-season camp in Austria but failed to make an appearance, however, he was involved in an open training session today ahead of the clash with Sunderland.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson revealed that they would monitor Kalas’ condition and that he could feature against the Black Cats should he come through training this week unscathed.

Leeds ‘eye’ Championship winger

Elsewhere in the Championship, Watford could lose starman Ismaila Sarr to Leeds United this summer with the Yorkshire-outfit reportedly lining the winger up as a replacement for Raphinha who joined Barcelona earlier this window.

According to French outlet Footmercato, Sarr could be tempted by a move back to the Premier League with Jesse Marsch’s side.

Last time in this division, Sarr grabbed 13 goals and 10 assists for the Hornets.