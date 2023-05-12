The first country to make it through to the Eurovision grand final from Tuesday's semi-final in Liverpool was... Sunderland ?

One Black Cats fan has sent social media into hysterics by putting up a Sunderland flag and choosing a brilliant moment to declare his love for the club at the top of his voice during one of Tuesday's shows at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Over 457,000 people have watched the short clip on TikTok which saw a Sunderland supporter shout the name of the club just after host Julia Sanina said: "The first country going through to the final is..."

It prompted a pause and giggling from the audience before the video ended up on social media with football fans from across the country, including Newcastle United supporters, praising the Sunderland man for seizing the opportunity.

One Newcastle fan wrote: "Hate Sunderland but this is actually great fair play ahaha."

Others labelled the audacious act "quality", "fair play" and "brilliant".

The clip also made its way onto Twitter where one user said: "Two loves in one #Sunlun first through too, spot on."

Some slightly harsher critics found added humour in the video by pointing out that it is "Sunderland's only inolvement in Europe".

It's a big weekend ahead for any other Sunderland fans who also harbour a passion for Eurovision, or are simply embracing the song contest this year as the UK hosts the event on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Sunderland are in play-off action shortly before the Eurovision final.

Tony Mowbray's side host Luton Town at the Stadium of Light at 5:30 pm on Saturday in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final, secured after a dramatic final day of the season on Monday.