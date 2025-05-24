Sunderland fans have been taking over Wembley Way and Trafalgar Square this weekend - and we’ve caught some brilliant images of fans enjoying themselves.

Click through our gallery ahead of the Wembley showpiece between Sunderland and Sheffield United - which gets underway at 3.01pm between SAFC and Sheffield United.

Régis Le Bris is hoping to end his first season as Sunderland head coach on a high with victory at Wembley on Saturday.

Le Bris and Sunderland were taking a step into the unknown when the head coach arrived on Wearside last June, in what was his first job outside of France and only his second as a senior head coach.

An excellent campaign culminated in the 'absolutely beautiful' scenes as Dan Ballard secured a place at Wembley with his goal against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light, highlighting just far team and club have come in a year.

The Sunderland head coach has spoken of his pride at the unity within the club and asked fans to get right behind the team one last time as they bid to try and take the final step against Sheffield United.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland v Sheffield United: Team news and live score updates from Championship play-off final

