Sunderland’s £17.1m Brian Brobbey signing sparks debate in the Netherlands over motives behind deal

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Ajax and PSV striker Wim Kieft has claimed that Brian Brobbey only joined Sunderland because he “had no choice” after completing a £17.1million deadline-day move from Ajax, with a further £4.3million potentially due in bonuses.

Writing in his column for De Telegraaf, the 62-year-old suggested Sunderland’s decision to sign the 23-year-old Netherlands international was driven more by opportunity than necessity, after Chelsea recalled summer loan signing Marc Guiu late in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the transfer front, the moves of Brian Brobbey from Ajax to Sunderland and Kasper Dolberg from Anderlecht to Ajax are interesting. Both strikers from the Ajax academy failed at Ajax, and Dolberg is getting a second chance,” he said.“

“Brobbey chose Sunderland because he had no choice. And Sunderland didn’t choose Brobbey because he’s scored so many goals. It’s simply an affordable opportunity for the English side, who are laughing at a transfer fee of €20m excluding bonuses.”

Kieft believes both Sunderland and Brobbey acted in their own best interests, taking advantage of the circumstances to get the deal over the line. He also reflected on Ajax’s wider struggles to develop elite strikers in recent years, comparing Brobbey’s situation to former academy star Kasper Dolberg, who also failed to fully establish himself at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

However, Kieft admitted he is intrigued to see how Brobbey fares in England: “I’m curious to see what Brobbey can achieve in the Premier League with his play and qualities. Hopefully, he can boost his career in the Netherlands, free from prejudice,” Kieft explained. “It is a pity, however, that Brobbey, like Dolberg before him, did not make it to the Johan Cruijff ArenA as the new prodigy from the Ajax academy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has been handed a timely boost ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as Luke O’Nien steps up his recovery.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United, but he was pictured back in training this week with teammates not currently away on international duty. The club had initially expected O’Nien to return after the ongoing break, and he now looks on course to meet that timeline.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

O’Nien’s comeback will provide valuable versatility across the backline, though competition for defensive places is fierce following Sunderland’s heavy summer recruitment. He was joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing the entirety of pre-season through injury. Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are likewise expected back following the international break, but neither has been spotted in full training yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris has also welcomed recent signings Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey to the training pitches for the first time since their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. Both could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though Le Bris may have to carefully manage their match sharpness given their lack of competitive action so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Bertrand Traoré faces a race against time to feature after joining from Ajax in the final minutes of the window. The winger is currently away on international duty with Burkina Faso and will link up with his new teammates late next week, leaving Le Bris with limited preparation time to integrate him into the squad.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Régis Le Bris facing crucial Sunderland striker decision with Crystal Palace test looming