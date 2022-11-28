Sunderland will return to competitive action this week when they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light – but what else has been happening in and around the Championship?

Here’s some of the latest gossip from around the second tier as clubs try to keep their players sharp during the World Cup break

Bradley Dack’s situation at Blackburn

Bradley Dack playing for Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

With just over a month to go until the January transfer window, clubs are already making plans about potential targets.

Sunderland were linked with a move for Blackburn playmaker Bradley Dack earlier this month, yet Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has said a deal is 'extremely unlikely'.

Mowbray worked with Dack at Blackburn, while the 28-year-old has less than a year left on his contract at Ewood Park, with the club holding a one-year extension option.

According to Lancs Live, ‘it remains to be seen whether Rovers would entertain a January exit for Dack’ and ‘perhaps there's a loan deal on the table, where the situation could then be reassessed in the summer.’

QPR manager latest

Elsewhere, QPR boss Michael Beale is said to be in advanced talks with Rangers over their vacant manager’s position.

Beale spent three years at Ibrox as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff and only took the QPR job in the summer.

Various reports have claimed Rangers are close to appointing the 42-year-old, who is the club’s number one target.

Premier League club Wolves were also interested in appointing Beale earlier in the season but he stayed at QPR.

Wigan set to appoint new boss

Finally, Wigan look set to appoint Kolo Toure as their new boss this week.

It’s widely been reported that former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure will take charge at the DW Stadium following the sacking of Leam Richardson earlier this month.

According to Football Insider, Toure has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal to become Wigan’s new manager, which would mean leaving his coaching role at Leicester.

Wigan are 22nd in the Championship and preparing for a league fixture at Millwall on Saturday, December 10.