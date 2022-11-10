Mowbray had been linked with a move for the 28-year-old, who he managed to spectacular success at his previous club Blackburn Rovers.

Dack was the League One player of the season as Rovers won promotion, and he went on to immediately make a massive impact in the Championship. Two cruciate ligament injuries then affected his progress and he is currently struggling to work his way into Jon Dahl Tomasson's match day squad at Ewood Park.Mowbray and Dack had a catch up in the aftermath of Sunderland's 2-0 defeat there last month, as he did with striker Ben Brereton Diaz, but the head coach is not anticipating that he will be an arrival in the January window.

Asked about the transfer rumours, Mowbray said on Thursday: "I love Bradley Dack, an amazing guy and two years ago he was some player for me.

"I hadn't seen that, but what I can tell you is there has been no contact to the football club. Bradley I would imagine is not happy because he's not playing and two years ago he was probably the best player in the Championship.

"But he has had two cruciate injuries since then. Bradley is I think 28, does that fit the profile of what the club is trying to do? I'd think [signing him] is very unlikely, and the financial aspect of it is very definitely unlikely."

Mowbray held his first January transfer summit with the club's recruitment staff this week, but says they have not yet reached the stage of discussing individual targets in depth.

Instead, the discussion was focused on establishing the positions in which Mowbray feels the squad needs strengthening, and what the impact that could be on the rest of the players in his current group.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

"I haven't seen names yet, I'm just at this stage inputting in terms of the positions where I think we could do with some help," Mowbray explained.

"Sometimes, these discussions are about what that means for the squad - could it mean that you're then looking at a loan for a young player who might no longer be in the 18? If you bring someone who you think is going to be a starter, then it means someone moves to the bench etc.

"I just want some positions to be more competitive in terms of the starting line-up, I think."

Dack captained Blackburn Rovers in their penalty win over West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, after which Tomasson said he remained firmly part of his plans: “A lot of people are forgetting and I’ve said many times, they’re putting way too much pressure on the boy – he’s been away for two years.

“We would love to get him back in shape and on his right level because he’s brilliant for the club in that way.

“I’ve been injured a bit myself. Sometimes you can get back on the same level but sometimes you can’t.