Boss of Sunderland's promotion rivals Portsmouth reveals free agent message

However, the manager of one of Sunderland’s promotion rivals has revealed they have no plans to dip into the free agent market.

Danny Cowley, Portsmouth manager, has revealed his club’s position when it comes to any further transfer business.

He told The News: “There is nothing left in the budget, so they’ll be no free agents.

“We are where we are. We’re coming out of a pandemic, we’ve bought the training ground and spent all that money on Fratton Park. We’ve got good owners, haven’t we. Come on.

“You can definitely still take good players. I saw 10, 15, 20 names yesterday morning.

“There are some good players there, but are they fit? Are they ready? How long is it going to take you to get them fit and ready?

“Then you get them into the building and try to accelerate the process because we are waiting for them.

“Then, all of a sudden, it’s November – and the January window is nearly open.

“Pre-season is important for any player and our lads have been through that, either here or at other clubs,” added the Portsmouth boss.

Sunderland made nine signings this summer and are targeting promotion back to the Championship.

They sit top of League One after the opening round of fixtures.

The weekend trip to Sheffield Wednesday has been postponed due to international call-ups at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland host Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light next Saturday.

