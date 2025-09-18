Bologna chief outlines Jhon Lucumí contract update amid Sunderland transfer interest

Sunderland continue to be linked with a move for Jhon Lucumí

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci has provided an update on the contract situation of Sunderland transfer target Jhon Lucumí.

The Black Cats were repeatedly linked with a swoop for the Colombian defender over the course of the summer window, but ultimately failed to prise him away from Serie A after his current employers dug their heels in to prevent his exit.

Since then, reports have emerged suggesting that Sunderland could look to revisit a deal in the new year, but Bologna have made it clear that they intend to do their utmost to tie Lucumí down to a new deal.

Indeed, speaking earlier this month, Fenucci reiterated the club’s desire to enter into talks with Lucumí over a prospective extension. He said: “We’ve lost two important players, in addition to the others who left who had made a contribution. However, Lucumí remains, and like others, he had offers. We had stated that he would stay with us. Now when he returns from the national team, we’ll talk to him about a possible contract renewal and be able to give him a fair financial reward.”

Subsequent updates from the continent have laid out the finer details of Bologna’s apparent offer to Lucumí, with the understanding from Il Resto del Carlino being that they are proposing a package worth £1.3 million per season that would run until 2029. The player’s current deal is set to expire in 2027, while reports from elsewhere have stated that Sunderland’s contract offer to Lucumí was worth closer to £2.6 million per year.

What has Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci said about Sunderland transfer target Jhon Lucumí?

And with talks over a contract now underway, Fenucci has revealed that his side are still waiting on an answer from Lucumí over whether or not he intends to put pen to paper on an agreement at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, as quoted by TuttoMercatoWeb, the club official said: “We’re waiting for a response. We’re happy he’s staying, especially since it wasn’t possible to find a replacement for him at the end of the transfer window. Given his reaction on the pitch, I’d say he’s behaving like a professional and is dedicating himself entirely to Bologna.”

What has Jhon Lucumí’s camp said about his future at Bologna?

While Lucumí and his representatives have not spoken about his future recently, they did release a statement outlining his intention to leave Bologna earlier in the summer. An excerpt read: "It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

"Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer.

"I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone. I understand the importance of the club and the player, and I only expect that our request can also be understood."

