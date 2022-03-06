Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic eye Sunderland and Newcastle United-linked starlet

The 18-year-old striker has impressed for the National League side so far this campaign.

Sunderland are also said to be interested in Stones.

According to reports by The Sun, Wigan and Blackburn are now among a number of teams who are interested in signing Stones.

However, there are a number of teams interested in the attacker with North East rivals Newcastle United alongside Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Wolves, Burnley and Watford mentioned with Championship teams Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough in the mix too.

The youngster has appeared for Crystal Palace’s under-18 recently with the London club impressed with his performance and captaincy of the team.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne says Millers should have been more "fearless"

Warne was speaking after his side’s loss to promotion rivals MK Dons.

A win would have set Rotherham 13 points clear of MK Dons but they are now just seven points ahead.

He said: “It has been coming, it is not a lack of effort from the lads, we just haven't been at our best. I don't want people to think it is going to be a nice pedestrian walk to promotion, that is not how football is, it is difficult.

“The opposition played well today but our level of performance has got to improve if we are going to achieve anything.

“In the second half we had a mad 10 minutes and we never really recovered from it and I just thought that, we just played with a bit of fear in the second half.

“No one wanted to make a mistake on the ball, but kept the ball but did nothing with it for no reason.

“We should have played a bit more fearlessly."

“We moved the ball side to side and they were camping in and it was 10 v 6,” he added.

“If we moved the ball quicker we would have had the man advantage but we didn't have the ball speed to hurt them enough.

“But we still had enough chances to probably earn a point but it wasn't us at our best. You have to respect the opposition but it is disappointing.”

