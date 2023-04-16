The visitors had taken the lead through youngster George Hall as their counter-attacking strategy worked to great effect against a Sunderland side struggling to open them up without a recognised striker.

But Tony Mowbray's side levelled seconds before the break through an unlikely avenue, a rare goal from a corner as Danny Batth and then Patrick Roberts headed the ball to the back post, where Trai Hume converted.

Sunderland then went to seal the points in the second half thanks to a superb goal from Amad, gathering Jack Clarke's excellent pass before cutting inside and scoring.

Trai Hume celebrates his Sunderland goal

Mowbray felt the goal before the break was a defining moment in the game and Eustace also recognised its significance. He also rued his side's lack of end product from some of the other openings they created on the break.

"We've been disappointed in the final third all season, really. We've created a lot of chances, got into good areas and it's something we need to improve on in the final third," Eustace said.

"Their winning goal is a touch of class.

"I was very pleased with the performance. I thought we were excellent. First half we were very good, very disappointed in the manner we conceded the goal - that's not like us, really sloppy from the set-piece, we've been outstanding all season from that. To lose two or three headers in a row and give them a lifeline just before half time was disappointing.

"The lads brushed themselves down, they were disappointed but the way we started the second half was really good. We had a good chance to take the lead again, but overall just really disappointed to lose, I didn't think we deserved to. We came here against a good team, we went toe to toe. Overall it was a good performance."

