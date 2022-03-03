Big boost for Charlton Athletic as team news revealed ahead of Sunderland test

Stockley had been out for two months with a back problem but he made his return off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and could feature against Sunderland from the start.

Jackson told the South London Press: “He came in and did 45 at Sheffield Wednesday – probably longer than what I intended with him.

“I was maybe looking at 20 minutes to half an hour because of the length of time he’d been out. But it was the sort of game where I needed to make a change at half time and get the big man on.

Conor Washington of Charlton Athletic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Cambridge United. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“He came through fine and has had a good week of training. I think he’s in a position where he could now [start].

“He was playing really well before his injury. Him and Conor formed a really good partnership, it was the bedrock of our success we were having at that stage. For that to get ripped up, it disrupted us.

“It’s not just the goals Jayden brings but his performances and his presence in both boxes. It’s something we’ve really missed."

Meanwhile, Conor Washington is closing in on a return.

“Conor is definitely getting closer to fitness,” added the Charlton boss ahead of the weekend.

“I would expect to have him back pretty soon. If he’s not available this weekend then hopefully he’ll get back training next week and have some involvement against Accrington.”

