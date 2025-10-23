Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images.

The best free agents Sunderland could sign to help in their quest for Premier League survival.

Sunderland are off to a flying start on their return to Premier League football after an eight-year absence.

Regis Le Bris’ side have won four of their eight games, drawing two and losing two of the rest to catapult themselves among the best in the league as they sit in seventh place. It is a surprise to many to see the Black Cats, who were promoted via the Championship play-offs, perform the best out of the newly promoted sides, which include Leeds United and Burnley, who both achieved automatic promotion with a massive 100 points.

However, Sunderland’s recruitment has been spot on and they’ve built a squad capable of being competitive in the top-flight. And they also have a number of players from the promotion campaign who have stepped up and shown they belong at the top level. Now, with a few months to go until the January transfer window opens, who could Sunderland further recruit to bolster their ranks if they were to drop into the free agent market?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. | Getty Images.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool attacker has a wealth of experience at the top level and recently left Turkish side Besiktas when his contract ran out. The 32-year-old was a regular feature for Liverpool as they built a side that won the Premier League and Champions League under Jurgen Klopp and his time at the top level could help this Sunderland side in their fight to stay up.

Oxlade-Chamberlain fell out of favour in Turkey and saw his three-year deal cut short by the club in the summer, so the former England international is now free to be picked up by any club.

Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon. | Getty Images.

The Spanish defender is currently a free agent after leaving Sunderland’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. The former Real Madrid academy graduate has played for some high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and recently had a loan spell at Brentford.

Reguilon only played around 300 minutes for Tottenham last season and will be hoping for more game time at his next club and could add experience and depth to Le Bris’ full-back options if the club were interested in him.

Renan Lodi

Renan Lodi. | Getty Images.

Lodi is another high-profile name who most recently plied his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al-Hilal. The Brazil international scored three and assisted four in 24 appearances from full-back last season but fell out of favour at the club. At still only 27, Lodi has a lot of time left at the top level and could be a handy addition, having played at the top level, making over 80 appearances for Atletico Madrid and he has experience in the Premier League after a loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu. | Getty Images.

On the theme of full-backs comes another who made a name for himself at a north London club. Tomiyasu was one of the first names on the teamsheet as Arsenal underwent a resurgence under Mikel Arteta and began challenging at the top of the Premier League table. However, the Japan international has had his fair share of injuries and was released by Arsenal so he could start a new chapter in his career. It would be a risk but the versatile defender is 26, and if he can stay fit, he is someone who can add quality across the backline.

