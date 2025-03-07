The Stadium of Light has provided solid foundations for Sunderland’s bid for promotion into the Premier League this season.
Ahead of a home double header against Cardiff City and Preston North End over the coming days, the Black Cats have lost just one of their 17 games in front of the Wearside faithful and that has allowed them to boast one of the best home records in the Championship. The atmosphere at the Stadium of Light is well-known and has been referenced by several opposing managers throughout the season - but how is a trip to Wearside rated by visiting supporters?
With the help of the latest Google Reviews data provided by Compare.Bet, we take a look at the Google star rating and average five-star reviews to determine the worst and best grounds to visit in the Championship this term.
