Best and worst Championship stadiums: Sunderland's Stadium of Light compared to Leeds, Sheff Utd and Pompey

By Mark Carruthers
Published 7th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

Where does the Stadium of Light rank in a list of the best Championship stadiums?

The Stadium of Light has provided solid foundations for Sunderland’s bid for promotion into the Premier League this season.

Ahead of a home double header against Cardiff City and Preston North End over the coming days, the Black Cats have lost just one of their 17 games in front of the Wearside faithful and that has allowed them to boast one of the best home records in the Championship. The atmosphere at the Stadium of Light is well-known and has been referenced by several opposing managers throughout the season - but how is a trip to Wearside rated by visiting supporters?

With the help of the latest Google Reviews data provided by Compare.Bet, we take a look at the Google star rating and average five-star reviews to determine the worst and best grounds to visit in the Championship this term.

Google star rating: 4.0; Average five star reviews: 48%.

1. Kassam Stadium - Oxford United

Google star rating: 4.0; Average five star reviews: 48%. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.1; Average five star reviews: 55%.

2. Loftus Road - QPR

Google star rating: 4.1; Average five star reviews: 55%. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.3; Average five star reviews: 56%.

3. Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry

Google star rating: 4.3; Average five star reviews: 56%. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.3; Average five star reviews: 59%.

4. MKM Stadium - Hul

Google star rating: 4.3; Average five star reviews: 59%. | Getty Images

