Jordan Henderson has been at the centre of widespread speculation in recent days.

Former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson has hit back at certain members of the Dutch press, suggesting that they are “bang out of order” for the way that they have reported on his failed transfer to AS Monaco.

The 34-year-old is currently on the books at Ajax, but was heavily-linked with a move to the Ligue 1 club last week. Indeed, reports from the Netherlands went as far as to suggest that Henderson was not only pushing for the deal, but had also relinquished the captaincy in Amsterdam and threatened not to play for Francesco Farioli’s side.

Ultimately, however, the ex-Liverpool star looks set to stay put at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but has spoken out against what he perceives to be inaccurate reporting from certain outlets. During a tense press conference in the aftermath of Sunday’s 2-1 win over Feyenoord, Henderson said: “The reason I didn’t wear the armband was because of the information I received before the game. I still wanted to play for the team.

“I said to the manager, ‘If you want me to play, I’ll play’, but I didn’t feel comfortable being captain of the team because of what was going on before the game and what was being said [about him potentially moving clubs].

“When I came off I wasn’t sure whether I was going to be an Ajax player the next day or not. We had conversations after the game, we had conversations the day after, and we came to the conclusion that the best option was for us to stay until the end of the season.”

When quizzed on his supposed unwillingness to acknowledge fans during a midweek Europa League over Galatasaray, he added: “I’ve seen that as well. Have you watched them back? What part did I not celebrate? Don’t get me wrong I wasn’t myself on Thursday because there was a lot of emotions going on.

"I think 99% of people, if they knew the inside information, wouldn’t have played the game. Yet, people in this room have questioned my professionalism and me as a person and I think it’s bang out of order.

“The only way the move [to Monaco] came about was because of the situation the club’s in. We all know the financial problems the club have got, how they need to get rid of top earners or make money back financially. I think that’s been the discussion ever since I walked through the door.

“I hear every other month that I’m being paid too much and then when the opportunity comes for them to do it [sell me] I get the blame and that I’m unprofessional, that I’m trying to say I’m not playing. It’s totally untrue. I’ve been in football 16/17 years and you’re questioning my professionalism? That I’m trying to force my way out. I think it’s bang out of order and that it’s people trying to protect themselves.”

At one point, Henderson was also being touted for a sensational homecoming to the Stadium of Light, although Sunderland’s mooted interest in the experienced talent never went beyond speculation.

