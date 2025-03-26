Sunderland have been handed some transfer advice after the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg were linked with moves away from the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s dreams of ending their eight-year absence from the Premier League remain very much alive as they prepare to return to Championship action with a home game against Millwall this weekend.

With the final international break of the season now behind them, the Black Cats will focus on their attempts to secure a play-off spot after recent defeats against the likes of Hull City, Coventry City and Leeds United ensured an automatic promotion place is likely to remain out of reach. However, the season can still come to a successful conclusion as Regis Le Bris’ men remain in the driving seat to land a top six spot when the final whistle is blown on the regular season in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, Sunderland sit in fourth place in the table and hold a 12-point advantage on Bristol City, who currently sit just outside of the play-off spots. However, no matter whether the Black Cats can land a place in next season’s Premier League or not, there are solid foundations for a brighter future being put in place at the Stadium of Light - according to former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie.

The EFL pundit has watched on from afar as a youthful looking Sunderland squad has been pieced together in recent seasons with the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume coming in from elsewhere and academy graduates Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Dan Neil all now forming integral parts of the senior setup under Le Bris.

However, their progress has not gone unnoticed and several clubs are said to be monitoring some of Le Bris’ key players and are considering making offers during the summer transfer window, no matter what Sunderland may compete in next season. Hendrie believes the Black Cats should expect offers for their highly-rated young talents - but warned they would be ‘daft’ to break up their squad ahead of what he insisted could be a successful push for promotion next season.

What did Lee Hendrie say about transfer talk involving Sunderland players?

A talented Sunderland duo are attracting interest from an ambitious Premier League side. | Getty Images

He told Football League World: "Sunderland fans will be hoping they get promoted, but it is going to be a tough ask. Obviously, the likes of Patterson, Bellingham, Cirkin, and Rigg have been linked with moves away. To be honest, I think they would be daft to start selling these players. Holding on to them would be key to building a strong foundation around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sunderland, as a football club, have bags of potential – the fanbase, the club's stature – but it is hard to keep hold of young players who have been very good. We know lots of bigger clubs, maybe Premier League clubs, want to take youngsters who have proved they can play at that standard. Yes, you expect there to be lots of links and maybe a few players who will have their heads turned. But in my eyes, if I were in charge at Sunderland, I would be looking to keep hold of these youngsters and build something, because if they don't go up this season, they will get promoted the following year."