Sunderland's defensive resilience in the goalless draw at Crystal Palace drew glowing praise from BBC pundit Ashley Williams

BBC pundit Ashley Williams has praised Sunderland’s defensive organisation and resilience during their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The former Wales captain and Premier League defender described the Black Cats’ backline as “really impressive” after they produced a gutsy rearguard performance to secure a hard-fought point in south London.

“Really impressive. They're away from home, they've just been promoted, it's these types of performances they need,” Williams said on Match of the Day following the goalless draw at Selhurst Park, marking Sunderland’s seventh Premier League point from their opening four games.

“You can see them all springing out, getting up to the ball, doing the dirty work, the work that normally doesn't get highlighted. We showed 10 players back in the box there, defending the goal at all costs, getting themselves behind the ball. Here we see the shape of 4-3-3, but very deep; their priority is not to concede.

“They work within that shape, they get pressure on the ball all the time, even when the cross does come in. Alderete, great block there, hits his heel. I like this one because look at the desire and the work rate to stop the break because they can be punished on the break.

“Now you've got Xhaka, who I think is a really clever signing, he's going to be a big player for them with his experience, just calmly slows it down, a bit of composure. This is Talbi with an attacking winger doing the work of a full-back, which you love to see.

“This is really late on in the game, Palace are pushing for a goal, and as I said, away from home. When this ball goes up in the air, every single Sunderland player is back in the box, doing what they need to do to make sure that they keep a clean sheet.”

The result was Sunderland’s first Premier League away clean sheet since 2017 – and another sign of the progress of the club made under Régis Le Bris in the opening weeks of the campaign since promotion from the Championship via the play-offs last season.

Le Bris provides injury update after game

Le Bris has provided an update on Enzo Le Fée’s condition following the Black Cats’ goalless draw at Crystal Palace. The midfielder was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with Le Bris confirming before kick-off that he had picked up a “small injury” during Friday’s preparations.

His absence meant Simon Adingra was drafted into the starting XI, while Wilson Isidor also replaced Eliezer Mayenda in the only other change from the side that beat Brentford last time out. Speaking after the final whistle in South London, Le Bris admitted he was still unsure over a specific timeline for Le Fée’s return but stressed that the issue is not thought to be serious.

“I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see,” he said. “He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”