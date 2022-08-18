Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was roles reversed following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with QPR, when Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng headed home a dramatic equaliser at the Stadium of Light

For a moment it looked like Black Cats stopper Anthony Patterson might try to repeat that here, as he ventured towards the centre circle with his side 2-1 down.

Yet, despite Dieng’s late intervention, you also run the risk of leaving yourselves exposed. There was also more time left in the game, prompting Patterson to stay put before Lynden Gooch’s cross was caught by Blades keeper Wes Foderingham.

Sunderland defender Danny Batth.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was as close as the visitors came to taking a point, despite falling two goals behind following Dan Neil’s first-half red card.

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed:

Alex Neil’s chat with Corry Evans

Evans was still at the ground with the Black Cats squad, who had travelled to Sheffield the day before, and had a lengthy chat with Neil on the touchline during the pre-match warm-ups.

The pair appeared to be discussing tactical elements and the side’s shape, after the team once again set-up with a back three and wing-backs, with Alex Pritchard operating just behind Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

Danny Batth’s injury concern

After electing not to make a change when his side were reduced to 10 men, Neil made three substitutions nine minutes after half-time.

Bailey Wright, Trai Hume and Jay Matete came on in place of Simms, Pritchard and Elliot Embleton, with Sunderland changing to a 4-4-1 shape with a numerical disadvantage.

Neil made two more changes with four minutes remaining as Aji Alese and Jack Diamond replaced Danny Batth and Jack Clarke.

Batth had been holding his groin before the substitution, with Neil unwilling to risk another senior player.

When asked about the defender after the match, Neil said: "His groin tightened up, we took him off the pitch, we’ll assess him and see how he is for the weekend.”

Praise from Blades defender

Sheffield United were narrowly beaten in the Championship play-offs last season and are one of the teams being tipped to challenge near the top again this campaign.

It was therefore encouraging that Sunderland held their own for large spells and still managed to make a fist of it following Neil’s red card.

After the match Black Cats goalscorer Lynden Gooch could be seen chatting with Blades captain John Egan, who also came through the academy at Sunderland.

"I spoke to John Egan,” said Gooch after the match. “I lived with him while we were both at Sunderland and he said after the game ‘yous are a really good side,’ and that’s coming from a team that was in the Premier League two years ago.”

Former target makes late cameo

Earlier this summer Sunderland were tracking Brighton winger Reda Khadra, yet the 21-year-old signed for Sheffield United on loan instead.

Khadra is yet to start a Championship match since the move but came on and looked a threat for the final 24 minutes here.