Sunderland return to action this weekend in pre-season friendlies against South Shields and Gateshead.

So what’s the latest in the summer transfer window? We run through the latest on our weekly Q&A, here…

What’s the latest on incomings at Sunderland - and what are the priorities as it stands?

Kristjaan Speakman had previously hinted that there might be a slight lull in business after that initial flurry of four signings.

There are a couple of reasons for this, the first being that in some positions, Sunderland will want to assess the progress of the players already in the building before they decide whether to strengthen further. Speakman referenced Trai Hume’s emergence in the second half of last season as the perfect example of why that can be a really productive strategy.

The other factor is that other clubs will be doing exactly the same. Top-tier clubs in particular are highly likely to take large squads on their pre-season tours, giving them a chance to assess their own young players and give them valuable experience - making a decision on their short-term future later in the window.

Getting as much early business done as Sunderland did put them well ahead of the curve relative to the vast majority of their Championship rivals.

The Black Cats are of course still very much active in the transfer market, and speaking last week Tony Mowbray made clear where sees the main priority to be.

"I’m hoping there’s still a few more new faces to come into the building,” he said.

"We could probably do with some help up the top end of the pitch. If you think that Ross isn’t quite ready [fit] yet, then we’ve only really got young Hemir Luis Semedo, but he is still a boy, and it’s a lot of burden for him to be the only senior striker that we’ve got.

“We could probably do with some help at the top end of the pitch over the next few weeks, and I’m sure we’re working very hard behind the scenes on that.”

Cover in defensive midfield would look to be one other obvious priority, but elsewhere it could depend much on how Mowbray’s squad shapes up in the months ahead.

What about outgoings?

Burnley have made multiple attempts to sign Jack Clarke but as of now remain well short of Sunderland’s valuation.

Clarke has three years left on his current deal and while Speakman has said exits are always possible, he has stressed that Sunderland do not intend to sell and are under no pressure to do so in the current window. In short, someone will have to arrive with a huge offer to change the current state of play, particularly as all indications are that the winger is happy and settled with life on Wearside.

Danny Batth has elsewhere been linked with a surprise switch to Blackburn Rovers, as the arrivals of Nectar Triantis and Jenson Seelt significantly raise competition for places in central defence. We explored the background to those rumours at length earlier this week, and you can read that here.

What’s the latest on the future of Amad and Ellis Simms?

On Amad, it’s as you were.

Speakman reiterated Sunderland’s current expectation in a recent interview with The Athletic, saying: “He loved it here.

“Naturally, that’s what we want.

“Can Amad return to Sunderland? I don’t think so. He should be playing in tier one, in England, La Liga, Bundesliga, wherever. That’s the level of player he is.

“The staff here, the players and supporters have helped him get back on that journey and hopefully that will attract more players to want to come to Sunderland.”

Amad will go to the US with Manchester United, and any decision will be made after that.

On Simms, Everton’s current valuation would appear to make a summer move highly unlikely. We explained why in a piece earlier this week here.

What’s the injury latest and who could we see back in action during the pre-season friendlies this weekend?

In terms of the injuries from the end of last season, Danny Batth and his fellow central defender Dan Ballard are both fit and have joined their team mates in pre-season training, and so should feature this weekend.

Jewison Bennette is also fit again, while Niall Huggins is making encouraging progress after returning during that play-off campaign. All four look pretty much ready to go, which gives Mowbray some welcome depth.

Nectar Triantis won’t be involved this weekend, having been given some additional time off following his participation in the Toulon tournament with Australia U20s. His debut shouldn’t be too far away, though.

Slightly behind are Elliot Embleton and Jenson Seelt. Embleton is back running and will go on the US tour, and will hopefully play in the final game. Seelt is recovering from a minor ankle problem but both could be fit for the start of the season, depending on how they fare in the coming weeks.