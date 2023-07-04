Back in December, Gary Rowett was reflecting on a narrow defeat to Sunderland in the Stadium of Light press room.

Why, he was asked at one stage, had his side been so largely ineffective from set pieces when that is usually such a key strength of theirs?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because Danny Batth stuck his head on just about every single one, was the crux of the response.

If anything sums up Batth's importance to Sunderland last year, that would be it. Sunderland played some excellent football that day, but they could not have won without those headers. In a team that was so often balletic, Batth was the necessary ballast.

To be named the supporters' player of the season in the season of Amad, Clarke, Roberts and co told you everything. You could make a strong case that in the end, his absence was the single biggest factor in the club's eventual defeat.

So can it really be the case that, as has been credibly reported in recent days, that there could be a departure in the offing for the 32-year-old this summer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The answer, as ever, is that it is probably quite complicated.

The background

Blackburn Rovers are the club interested in signing Batth, though were he to move closer to an exit at any stage you strongly suspect there would be others.

Identifying why another side would want Batth is by the far the easiest task in unpicking this conundrum. He is playing as well as he has ever done, and despite that injury at the end of last season, his availability over the last 18 months has been very good.

At 32 and entering the last year of his contract, it wouldn't be the most expensive of deals in Championship terms and the defender brings an invaluable level of professionalism and experience.In Blackburn's case specifically, he could in that regard potentially be a perfect replacement for Daniel Ayala, who left the club earlier this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, all those attributes would be equally beneficial to Sunderland next season as they look to build on that impressive sixth-placed finish.

Which is why at this stage there is no desire to move Batth on. Tony Mowbray loves Batth, having admired him from the opposition dugout for a number of years. Working closely with him has only deepened that respect, with the head coach calling him a 'gentleman' earlier this year. It helps, too, that he is a machine in making first contact and winning duels - something the squad so often lacked at times last season.

An asset on and off the pitch, Mowbray would be loath to lose him.

So what might change? There are probably two factors that could potentially come into play: Sunderland's direction of travel over the coming years and alongside that, the way they are trying to operate.

Where Sunderland are right now and where they are headed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Kristjaan Speakman's arrival as sporting director, the club have stressed their commitment to doing right by their players. Part of their sales pitch to recruits is that if the time comes when they are frustrated with their game time and want a new challenge, they can move on if the terms are right.

Bailey Wright's recent departure is a reflection of that, like those of Tom Flanagan and Carl Winchester before him. Those latter two cases were particularly instructive in this example, as they arguably left the squad light and therefore vulnerable in certain positions. Sunderland, though, feel retaining players unlikely to be involved regularly can be destabilising and therefore detrimental to performance, as well as being the wrong way to treat those who serve the club well.

Sunderland have already signed two young defenders this summer (as well as Joe Anderson in January) they will want to see play regularly over time, and as they push for promotion the playing style will only become more expansive. Particularly at home where teams will look to sit deep, the pace, athleticism and poise in possession to play an aggressively high defensive line will become increasingly crucial. The squad will naturally evolve in that direction.

So theoretically, if there is a viable opportunity where Batth might get greater contractual security over a long period and also a clearer path to regular starts, then an exit could happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The question is whether we've reached that point this summer - to which the answer is that we surely haven't.

Where Batth stands in the squad right now

As it stands, Aji Alese is not expected to be fit for the start of the season. While Jenson Seelt may well be, he is currently not training as he recovers from an ankle problem. Nectarios Triantis will be fit but like Selt, is unproven at Championship level and may need some time to settle and adjust.

Dan Ballard has been tracked closely by West Ham United, and they could yet test Sunderland's resolve with a bid this summer.

So as it stands, the short odds would be on Batth being in the starting XI when Ipswich Town visit the Stadium of Light on opening day, and after last season he would firmly be there on merit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Sunderland's young squad is growing rapidly in terms of experience, Batth's leadership would at this stage be a big miss.