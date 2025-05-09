Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Manchester United man has thrown his support behind former club Sunderland before tonight’s play-off

Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo has thrown his support behind the Black Cats ahead of their crucial Championship play-off semi-final against Coventry City.

The Manchester United winger, who became a fan favourite during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the 2022-23 season, posted a message on social media wishing the team well: "I want to wish good luck to Sunderland for the semis."

Diallo played a key role in Sunderland's play-off run two seasons ago, scoring 14 goals in all competitions and helping the club reach the semi-finals under Tony Mowbray, before the Black Cats eventually lost to Luton Town over two legs.

Despite returning to Manchester United at the end of that campaign, Diallo has kept a close eye on his former side and has often gone public with his support for his former club. Sunderland face Coventry City in the first leg of their semi-final on Friday, with promotion to the Premier League still in sight.

What Amad Diallo has said about Sunderland previously

Speaking to Inside United recently, Amad reflected on his time at the Stadium of Light. He said: “Sunderland was my second time on loan, and I have a lot of beautiful things to say about the Club. They supported me and were unbelievable with me and my family, and tried to help me in everything, on and off the pitch. They gave me a lot of love, and I enjoyed every moment of playing for Sunderland – I was so happy to be part of it.”

Amad also praised former Sunderland head coach Mowbray: “Tony is like my dad – he gave me the opportunity to show what I can do on the pitch. I want to thank him and everyone at the Club because they were part of the project to help develop me. I wish everyone at Sunderland the best for now and for the future because they are a beautiful Club.”