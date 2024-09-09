'Always had that dream' - Sunderland man delivers strong verdict on International switch speculation
Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis is wanted by the Greece national team after joining Hibernian on loan again this summer.
The former Central Coast Mariners player has joined the Scottish top-flight club on loan this season having spent six months north of the border at Easter Road during 2023-24.
Triantis has represented Australia at under-20 and under-23 level but is also eligible to play for Greece, who are reportedly interested in the player making the switch.
“It’s obviously a good feeling that there’s other countries that are wanting you,” he told aleagues.com.au. “But growing up in Australia I think it’s always been my dream to play for Australia.