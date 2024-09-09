Ex-Sunderland and Lazio defender concludes transfer switch to Italian fifth-tier side
Former Sunderland player Mobido Diakite has found himself a new club.
The one-time Lazio man has signed signs for fifth-tier Italian amateurs Parioli Calcio after recent stints at Roma City and LUISS Roma.
Sunderland announced the arrival of Diakité on a free transfer back in the summer of 2013 whilst the club was still in the Premier League. The defender was a starter under Paolo Di Canio but was deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Gus Poyet, and was subsequently loaned to Fiorentina in January.
Diakite was then released from his Sunderland contract by mutual consent in 2014 having made just seven league appearances for the Black Cats. However, the 37-year-old has now found himself a new club with Parioli Calcio in Italy. The player’s former clubs also include Sampdoria and Deportivo La Coruña.
