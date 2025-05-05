Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Mepham has issues a message to Sunderland fans ahead of the Coventry City play-off games

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham has delivered a rallying cry to Sunderland supporters ahead of the club’s two-legged Championship play-off semi-final against Coventry City.

The Black Cats have lost their last five games in the Championship and have only scored once from open play during their last eight league fixtures, heading into the post-season play-off campaign with two legs against Coventry City to come over the next couple of weeks.

“Yes, it's going to be massive,” Mepham said when asked about the play-offs against Coventry City after the game against Queens Park Rangers at the Stadium of Light last Saturday. “All I'd ask is that everyone comes together for these two games. I think not just the players, we need everyone within the football club to come together, because

“I think from the start of the season, every game has been working towards an opportunity where we give ourselves a chance to get to the Premier League. Fortunately, we've been in a position where we've been on paper the fourth-best team in the league, and we've put ourselves in a position where we've got two or three massive games now to get to where we want to get to. That's been the goal from day one, and we've got a huge opportunity now to put ourselves in that position.”

Régis Le Bris issues message to Sunderland fans

Régis Le Bris has backed his Sunderland side to bounce back in the Championship play-off semi-finals despite ending the regular season with a fifth straight defeat.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers at the Stadium of Light in a lacklustre display where they again struggled to create meaningful chances or test the opposition goalkeeper. Despite the poor run, Le Bris remains confident his team will be prepared for their upcoming clash with Coventry City, who secured fifth place with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Ricoh Arena.

Asked what he would say to fans feeling pessimistic about Sunderland's play-off hopes, Le Bris responded: "I understand, but we have to remember where we were one season before. This team has shown so many qualities this season, it doesn't disappear like that [clicks fingers]. It has been a really strange period because we secured this place so early, and it was clear that this squad, the youngest in the league with a small core, deserved to recover.

“We disturbed the flow of the squad—its rhythm and its references—so that they could recover and so that we could test some new foundations. But in the end, we know our foundations as a team. We know what works and what is positive for us, we know in our heads maybe what options could be good for us in the games. We are clear on our foundations, and I think at that level, we are always on the edge; it's not unusual. The players are ready to react."

