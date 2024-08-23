Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland target Alexandre Mendy has again been speaking about his future at SM Caen

Alexandre Mendy has reiterated his desire to join Sunderland in a fresh interview with French outlet footmercato.

The SM Caen striker has been a long-term target for the Black Cats this summer and has decided he wants to the move to Wearside above all other options, but the two clubs have so far been unable to agree a fee and the deal was further slowed by a takeover of the Ligue 2 club led by Kylian Mbappe.

Mendy has been filmed taking part in some aspects of training in France this week but the 30-year-old insists his position has not changed.

“It’s clear to me and to everyone else that I want to go to Sunderland, and the new management must respect the commitments the institution has made to me,” Mendy said.

“If I’m training today, it’s to be ready to start this new challenge with Sunderland. I’ll say it again, but I’ve said goodbye to [the Stade Michel] d’Ornano and my team-mates. Kylian [Mbappé] is the boss, so he should call me. I’ve respected the club and the fans and now, after four years at the club, I want to leave having given the best of myself. I’m leaving on a high note.

“Caen and the fans will always be in my heart, but my head is at Sunderland.”

Sunderland’s current stance on Mendy is currently unclear, though the report adds that the Black Cats still want to sign the striker. They are very close to sealing a deal for Zenit St Petersburg forward Wilson Isidor and are in advanced talks to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Roko Simic.

Head coach Regis Le Bris said he was hopeful of a breakthrough in the near future on Thursday afternoon.

"We are working on many different profiles, as you know,” Le Bris said.

“At the minute, we are confident but these options or not signed or finished. So we will see, during the weekend I hope for sure. It's possible, but you know the transfer window... you need to match each other to be able to conclude something. So at the moment it is not finished, we will see.”

Sunderland will have funds to reinvest into the squad with a deal to take Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town now agreed.