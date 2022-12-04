The 29-year-old isn’t one to hold back when it comes to post-goal celebrations or winding up opposition fans.

Growing up Pritchard was a season ticket holder at West Ham, so a goal against The Hammers’ London rivals will have felt even sweeter.

After picking himself up off the floor, Pritchard then made a Hammers gesture with his arms in front of the away supporters, before fist-pumping the air.

Alex Pritchard scored Sunderland's second goal in their 3-0 win over Millwall. Picture by FRANK REID

Following an opening goal from Manchester United loanee Amad, Sunderland managed the match impressively after that, with Ellis Simms adding a third in stoppage time.

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed from the 3-0 win:

George Honeyman’s reception

There was a familiar face in the Millwall side as former Sunderland captain George Honeyman returned to Wearside.

The 28-year-old has previously played for an opposing side at the Stadium of Light for Hull City, yet that was a behind-closed-doors fixture.

Honeyman played 66 minutes here before he was replaced by Callum Styles on the left.

When the midfielder left the field there was a mixture of boos and applause from the home fans, before the majority began to clap for their former skipper.

Dan Neil’s important intervention

While Sunderland won by three goals to make it back-to-back victories for the first time this season, there were some nervy moments at the back.

With the hosts 1-0 ahead, Dan Neil was forced to clear Zian Flemming’s header off the line from a Millwall corner.

The Sunderland player was immediately thanked by goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, before Pritchard also credited his team-mate’s intervention.

"Dan Neil, he’s one of our own,” chanted the Sunderland supporters behind the goal.

Niall Huggins’ absence

Mowbray made three changes to his starting XI following the side’s 2-1 win at Birmingham before the World Cup break.

Aji Alese, Luke O’Nien and Lynden Gooch were all recalled to the side, with Trai Hume unavailable and Bailey Wright away at the World Cup with Australia.

The other player to drop out was Niall Huggins, despite an encouraging display in the win at St Andrew’s, as the 21-year-old wasn’t even named in the squad.

That was understandable given the full-back had been sidelined for over a year with multiple injury setbacks, and was somewhat thrown into the action at Birmingham.

Dennis Cirkin was back on the bench after a minor injury setback, yet Mowbray felt it was too soon to include Ross Stewart in his squad.

The striker could make his long-awaited return against West Brom after over three months out with a thigh injury.

Support for The Inside Out campaign

Before the match both sides wore t-shirts during the pre-match warm-up to support The Inside Out campaign.

The campaign encourages people to wear their clothes inside out - as a symbol to get their feelings out in the open, start conversations and prevent suicide.

Printed on the t-shirts was the slogan: ’I’m getting what’s on the inside out’ as well as ‘#AskMeWhy.’

