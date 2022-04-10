Alex Neil reveals his post-match message for Sunderland matchwinner Elliot Embleton

Embleton had come to produce a vital assist in stoppage time against Gillingham last week and made an even bigger impact at the Kassam Stadium, his 89th-minute goal lifting the Black Cats back into the play-off positions with five games to play.

Neil admitted aftewards that the 23-year-old is giving him a selection dilemma ahead of the Easter fixtures, and praised his mentality for dealing with the disappointment of not being handed a place in the starting XI.

Fellow substitute Danny Batth also had a key impact on the game as he defended a number of late crosses into the box, while Luke O'Nien was also involved in the build-up to the winning goal.

Elliot Embleton's goal lifted Sunderland back into the top six

"I said to Elliot afterwards, his importance and the importance of all the substitutes is going to be crucial between now and the end of the season," Neil said.

"If you look at the last three or four matches, we wouldn't have the points we've got if it wasn't for the lads coming off the bench and impacting the game.

"I cannot stress enough how important these lads are.

"It's difficult to keep these lads motivated and their minds focused because they're disappointed not be starting, but time and time again they are making a difference so they are obviously in a good enough mindset to come on and impact the team.

"What I'm saying to them right now is although it might not be your time to shine from the start right now, it might be next week or the week after.

"If you speak to the senior lads who have been involved in promotion-winning squads, they will tell you that every player is so crucial and they need to keep their minds clear, to focus on the job at hand.

"It's about a team ethic, and that's got to be first and foremost.

"That's the quality Elliot has got, he is technically excellent, a really, really good player, and I am delighted for him to get that goal."