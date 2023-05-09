Former Sunderland boss Alex Neil was asked about the Black Cats reaching the Championship play-offs after the Scot's Stoke City side finished a disappointing 16th.

Neil joined Sunderland in the January of 2021, taking over from Lee Johnson after the now-Hibernian manager was sacked following a 6-0 thrashing away to Bolton Wanderers.

Neil started the season as Sunderland's head coach but left in controversial fashion to join Stoke City back in August, which led to the appointment of Tony Mowbray.

“The truth is that the teams at the top of the table have been building something for three, four, five seasons. If you look at Luton, they have had the core of their players together for about four years. You could say the same about Millwall and you could say the same about Coventry, those lads have been together.”

He added: “Sunderland to a certain extent. What they’ve got is a young, hungry team that just want to go and get after everyone with no fear and don’t think about anything other than trying to win their next game. We’re not there yet."

Neil also added: “They’ve done great, haven’t they? They’re in the play-offs. You’ve got to give them all the credit they deserve.

The match between Luton Town will take place on Saturday, May 13 (5.30pm kick-off) at the Stadium of Light, with the second leg scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at Kenilworth Road (8pm kick-off).

