Reading sacked manager Ince after eight games without a win with former Sunderland midfielder Alex Rae also departing the club six days ago.

The Royals are 22nd in the Championship and in the relegation zone on goal difference after being deducted six points for breaching financial regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ince was appointed initially on an interim basis, with Rae as his assistant, in February 2022, before being named the club’s permanent boss last May.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Alex Neil Stoke City manager reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365 Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Graham Chadwick/Getty Images)

Under-21s Manager and former Reading striker Noel Hunt has taken charge of The Royals until the end of the season, with three Championship matches now remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, The Daily Mail state that O’Shea “has moved into favourite position to take over as the next Reading manager following the sacking of Paul Ince.”

Former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson and Nathan Jones, who was sacked by Southampton earlier in the season, are also said to be in contention to take over from Ince.