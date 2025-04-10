Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland man Alan Browne has claimed teammate Enzo Le Fèe is “different” to other players at the club.

The Frenchman signed for the club in January on loan from AS Roma and had an instant impact on the wing in the absence of Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson, who were both injured at the time. However, after several strong performances, Le Fèe picked up a hamstring injury and was sidelined for a significant period of time.

The former Lorient man has now returned to the fold and has recently featured against West Brom and Norwich City off the bench as Sunderland claimed four points from two games and mathematically secured their play-off spot in the Championship.

Browne, who started the game in midfield against Norwich City, was then shifted to right-back to accommodate Le Fèe’s introduction to proceedings at Carrow Road, with the substitute making an instant impact on the game alongside fellow replacements Wilson Isidor and Patrick Roberts.

When asked how good Le Fèe was to play with, Browne said: “He's right up there. He's different. I think, like you said, you can see that as soon as he comes on. His little touches and his confidence on the ball is, I think, something that we probably don't have.”

Browne continued: “Well, we do but not to that standard and I don't think any team in this league has that. He's got that wow factor about him. He obviously had his setback as well but he's back now and hopefully, he can build his minutes because I think he'll be really, really important for us coming into the season.”

Browne joined Sunderland last summer on a free transfer from Championship rivals Preston North End after his contract at Deepdale had expired. Now, with his new team, the Black Cats have managed to improve on last season’s disappointing 16th-place finish and are now aiming for the Premier League.

Addressing the turnaround at the club in the last 12 months, Browne praised the structure at Sunderland from the ownership of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to the staff and strategy at the Academy of Light, with the Black Cats often choosing to prioritise young players.

“I think over the last few years you know Sunderland have been a tough team,” Browne reflected. “Anytime I've come up against them, they've always had quality players and they can hurt you at any time. I think, especially under Mowbray, they're a really good side and they've kept building on that.

“I think the recruitment has been really good and the trust right throughout the club to give young players a chance and then let them go and flourish. You can see that when you're in the building, how important it is to them. Obviously the backing from the owners. I think now is a really good time for the club. They've got everything in place to take that next step and it's down to the players now to go and do that out on the pitch.”

