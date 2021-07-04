Aiden McGeady Sunderland absence explained plus Phil Parkinson on Wrexham challenge and documentary

The former Sunderland manager was appointed on a 12-month rolling contract last week.

Wrexham owners and Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and co-chairman Ryan Reynolds are committed to a Welcome to Wrexham documentary, airing on Disney+ in 2022, it will shine a spotlight on their time in charge at the club.

And Parkinson will now be front and centre of that having taken charge last week, the former Sunderland boss deciding to drop down into non-league.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

He says it is something he will ‘embrace’.

“It's something I've spoken about at length with the people involved and also with Rob (McElhenney). It is (the documentary) important for the area and the image of the club,” Parkinson said after his unveiling at the club.

“Obviously it's not going to detract my ability to prepare the team to win on a Saturday afternoon and that's the key, so of course there is access, but there will be certain times when I am sure we will have to be left to concentrate on what we've got to do.

"And I think there is an understanding of that.

“Details will be ironed out, but the most important thing is the team is successful. I am going to embrace the camera crew etc, but obviously there are certain times when the door will be closed.

“That might not be at half-time in a game, it might be at the training ground. That may happen, but we will work that out as we go along and make sure everyone is happy with the arrangement,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has explained why Aiden McGeady wasn’t involved in the 2-2 draw with Spennymoor Town.

Johnson also offered an update on Ollie Younger, who didn’t feature in the first friendly of the pre-season programme after the players returned to training at the Academy of Light last week.

"Ollie has been out due to COVID," Johnson said.

"He's not been well, bless him. He has improved over the last couple of days.

"Aiden is groomsman at his sister's wedding, but to be fair he was only in the building as of Wednesday so he probably wouldn't have been involved anyway today."

