Joshua Zirkzee. | Getty Images.

Who will Sunderland sign in the 2026 summer transfer window, according to AI?

Sunderland have had an impressive start to their return to the top-flight and currently sit in seventh after picking up 14 points.

Regis Le Bris’ side have a record of four wins, two draws and two losses after eight Premier League games and if they keep this sort of form up, their ambition of staying up will feel even closer to reality. One summer signing who has been influential to the Black Cats' outstanding form so far this season has been former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss international’s leadership experience was one of the reasons he was signed and made club captain in the summer and these qualities, along with his array of influential abilities on the ball, have made him one of the standout signings of the summer already.

And with other signings in the transfer window proving a success so far, including the likes of Robin Roefs, who is already a fan favourite between the sticks, full-back Nordi Mukiele and midfielder Noah Sadiki, Sunderland’s recruitment has been praised by many quarters as we’ve seen a lot of promoted sides fail to sign players that gel as well as Le Bris’ new faces have.

But who will arrive at the Stadium of Light next summer to help build on a potential second season in the Premier League? We’ve asked Google’s AI Gemini chatbot to predict which names it thinks could be in the red and white stripes next season.

Sunderland transfers: Lutsharel Geertruida - loan from RB Leipzig made permanent

Lutsharel Geertruida. | Getty Images.

Gemini: Versatile defender who can play right-back or centre-back. The success of this move will be a huge determinant. Given Sunderland's investment in Nordi Mukiele and their general defensive reinforcements in 2025, securing Geertruida permanently (if he impresses) will be a top priority to solidify the backline.

Joshua Zirkzee - Manchester United

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact at Manchester United | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Gemini: Joshua Zirkzee was an AI-predicted loan target for January 2026. A similar high-potential loan with an option to buy from a top club could be sought for the summer window.

Melvin Bard - OGC Nice

Nice's French defender Melvin Bard. | Getty Images.

Gemini: While Reinildo and Arthur Masuaku arrived in 2025, they are in their early 30s by 2026. Sunderland's model dictates they will always look for the next young, high-potential option to succeed the older players.

Potential recurring target type (based on past links) Melvin Bard or a similar-profile French full-back. Bard was linked previously and his contract is reportedly up in June 2026, making him a potential cut-price or free agent target.

Jhon Lucumi - Bologna

Jhon Lucumi of Bologna. | Getty Images.

Gemini: A player similar to the profile of Jhon Lucumí (Bologna) who Sunderland reportedly ended their interest in him for January 2026, but if a defender like Dan Ballard or another key centre-back is sold, or if they transition away from Omar Alderete (who will be 29 in 2026), they might re-enter the market for a commanding, ball-playing CB in the 15m - 25m range.

