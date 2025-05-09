Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Coventry City tonight in the play-offs at the CBS Arena in front of a sold-out away end

Sunderland supporters have had their say after Régis Le Bris named his starting XI to face Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final first-leg at the CBS Arena on Friday night.

Le Bris made a bold tactical call for the play-off semi-final first leg at Coventry City by naming both Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor in his starting lineup.

While many anticipated just one of the forwards to feature from the off, Le Bris has opted to include both, though it remains to be seen whether that means a shift to a 4-4-2 system or one of the pair being deployed in a wider role. The decision sees teenager Chris Rigg drop to the bench, despite being a regular fixture in the side throughout the campaign.

There’s also a notable change in central defence, with Dan Ballard returning to the XI in place of Chris Mepham. Ballard, who recently recovered from a hamstring injury, made his comeback off the bench in the season finale against QPR, having been sidelined since February. As expected, Romaine Mundle and Aji Alese miss out on this one, though Sunderland hope both will be in contention for the return leg at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Here, we take a look at what you made of Le Bris’ team to face the Sky Blues in the Championship play-off semi-finals in Coventry:

Joel Gradwell said: “I’m really hoping that's the system. Or with Mayenda on the left and Wilson up top. Whenever we've attempted a 4-4-2 this season, we've been horrid.”

Ben added: “Crapping myself but love it,” while Lex added: “Fantastic lineup. Hopefully that’s Le Fee on the middle and Eliezer on the wing. Possibly harsh on Mepham but I’m sure Reggie has his reasons.”

Parker said: “Big call to drop Mepham. Think it'll be Mayenda on the left rather than two up top.”

David Hindmarsh said: “99.9% delighted with that, simply had to have Mayenda & Isidor in there together. Just hope we don’t miss Mepham’s ability to win first contacts from crosses.”

Ady wrote: “Pleased Ballard is in. Their centre forward bullied us at their place. Him & 09 played very well together at the start of the season. Best starting 11 (on paper) we have had for weeks. Hope they get at it from the 1st whistle.”

Jonny said: “Dropping Mepham and not O’Nien is absolute lunacy, mind. Ballard and Mepham are both twice the players O’Nien ever will be. Blows my mind every single week that he starts.”

Josh added: “Is this Le Fee in the middle in a 433 or Le Fee on the left in a 442? Either way best possible line up without Mundle.”

Lee said: “That’s our strongest possible lineup I think. They should be fresh, no more excuses. Do the job Sunderland.”