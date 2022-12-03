Play-off chasing Millwall are set to pose Sunderland at least three key dangers when they travel north to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Gary Rowett’s side are now a defensively solid side who pose a major threat from set pieces, with 15 of their Championship goals coming from dead ball situations.

But which individual Lions pose the greatest threat to the Black Cats?

Charlie Cresswell celebrates after scoring a goal for Millwall against Stoke City. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Here, we look at Millwall’s three biggest dangermen.

The Flying Dutchman

Although a club record signing from Fortuna Sittard this summer, Zian Flemming has quickly established himself as a bargain, scoring eight goals in his first 17 games.

That tally includes a hat-trick last time out against Preston, with the Dutchman proving a threat in the air and with both feet.

Flemming has the build of a No 9 but the technical and dead-ball ability of an attacking midfielder – as that hat-trick showed.

For Sunderland, Corry Evans will have a key role in keeping the talented Flemming out of the game, but will require help from midfield partner Dan Neil.

The rocks at the back

Millwall’s mean machine defensive stats show that Leeds loanee Charlie Cresswell has helped manager Gary Rowett implement a change to four at the back.

The Lions are conceding only 0.64 non penalty xG per game since Rowett rejigged their formation, with Cresswell a towering defensive presence.

But that’s not all that Cresswell has brought to The Lions.

Four goals from set pieces – including one at Preston – means he is Millwall’s joint second top-scorer alongside striker Tom Bradshaw.

Sunderland's Ellis Simms may not be looking good or fine on Saturday night if Cresswell and centre-back partner Jake Cooper have their way.

Midfield enforcer

Ex-Middlesbrough midfielder George Saville is key to Millwall's strength in breaking up opponents’ play, and he is averaging 2.1 tackles per game this season.

The Northern Ireland international and Chelsea academy graduate’s 100 % commitment has made him a favourite at The Den, where he is now in his fourth spell.

Saville – like numerous teammates – is also very strong in the air, winning 2.4 aerial duels a game.