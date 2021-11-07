8 ex-Sunderland footballers that played for England during their time with the Black Cats

Dan Neil has had a superb start to the campaign since breaking through into Sunderland's first team and many fans have claimed the midfielder will one day be a star in England' s senior team.

Neil - who has six assists in all competitions this season – was part of the England set-up at U15 level before a serious knee injury kept him out of the international picture – until now.

Alongside Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin, Neil will be involved in the squad for their friendly match against Portugal in Leiria on Thursday evening.

Supporters will hope this is the start of a long and successful England career for the 19-year-old and that he can join the likes of Sunderland-born Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford doing an absolutely stellar job for his country.

To celebrate Neil’s inclusion in the squad, we have taken a look back at eight former Sunderland footballers that appeared for the Three Lions during their time on Wearside...

1. Jermain Defoe (2017) Jermain Defoe was the last Sunderland player to play for England. The Rangers striker made his debut for England in 2004 and hadn't made an international appearance in five years when he was recalled to the squad by Gareth Southgate for the World Cup Qualifiers in 2017. Defoe scored England's first goal in their 2-0 win over Lithuania and also came off the bench during the Three Lions' dramatic 2-2 draw against Scotland. Photo: Shaun Botterill

2. Fraizer Campbell (2012) Fraizer Campbell made his one and only appearance for England while on Wearside. Despite only scoring six league goals in four years, the forward received his first call-up in for a friendly match against Netherlands in February 2012. Campbell came on for Danny Welbeck in the 80th minute in a 3-2 defeat. Photo: Shaun Botterill

3. Danny Welbeck (2011) Danny Welbeck was called up to the England senior team for the first time during his loan spell with Sunderland in 2011 - earning his first cap in a firendly against Ghana at Wembley Stadium. this was Welbeck's only international appearance during his time at the Stadium of Light, however the striker has since made 42 appearances for the Three Lions. Photo: Ian Walton

4. Jordan Henderson (2010) Jordan Henderson earned his first England cap during his time with his boyhood club, making his debut alongside Steven Gerrard in a friendly match against France in November 2010. Seven months later Henderson joined Liverpool and he has since earned almost 70 England caps - scoring once against Ukraine in July of this year. Photo: Laurence Griffiths