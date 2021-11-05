Dan Neil's superb Sunderland form recognised with international call-up

Neil will be part of Andy Edwards' squad travelling to Portugal, where he will link up with Sunderland team-mate Dennis Cirkin and fellow academy graduate Sam Greenwood.

The 19-year-old has been a key figure in Lee Johnson' s plans this season, which was recognised in a new and improved contract signed by the midfielder last week.

It is Neil's first call up to the U20 group, and is fitting reward for his progress.

Neil represented England U15s earlier in his career but saw his development affected by a serious knee injury that kept him sidelined for almost 18 months.

Johnson said last week: "He's done extremely well and I think he appreciates it even more as a young player because of the injury he had as a young player, which meant he had a long time out.

"He saw a lot of his friends that he was in the same England pathway with really progress and crack on.

"We're really happy with him and this contract, and I think it proves our intention as a club is for him to grow into an indispensiable member of the squad.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil

"I would think he's very close to a call up.

"If I was an England representative, and they're excellent at monitoring the lads who are playing, personally I'd be selecting him for one of the squads."

The U20s face Portugal in Leiria on Thursday 11th November, 5pm kick off.

