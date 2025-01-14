It’s been another busy week of transfer activity and speculation for Sunderland. The Black Cats first sealed a deal for AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée, much to the delight and disbelief of many, and then on Monday, they confirmed that defender Zak Johnson has joined Notts County on loan until the end of the season.
Those two updates aside, there has also been plenty of chatter surrounding Kristjaan Speakman’s pursuit of a striker, with Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz both touted as targets in recent days, while there continues to be a constant stream of reports linking various players with exit from the Stadium of Light.
But who is likely to leave, and who is expected to stay? We’ve taken a close look at Regis Le Bris’ squad below, taking a closer look at those caught up in the rumour mill to determine which transfers might - and might not - happen between now and the end of January...
1. Aaron Connolly - Could Leave
After only signing for Sunderland in September, Connolly's future at the club has been thrown into considerable doubt in recent days. First, Regis Le Bris hinted that he could be a candidate for an exit, and it is now understood that Millwall hold an interest in signing him this month. It would be bizarre if he were to leave, given how brief his stint on Wearside has been, but it is looking increasingly likely. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
2. Jewison Bennette - Could Leave
Things just haven’t worked out for the Costa Rican on Wearside, and after a lengthy stint with the U21s, it is becoming evermore apparent that his first team prospects at the Stadium of Light are slim to minimal - especially after he was omitted from Le Bris' squad for the FA Cup third round against Stoke City. A loan exit has been touted before, and has been hinted at in recent times too. At this stage, it would be more of a surprise if he stayed put this month, but it remains to be seen where he could end up. | Chris Fryatt
3. Abdoullah Ba - Could Leave
Another who has been starved of first team minutes of late, and who was overlooked on Saturday against Stoke City. You would have to imagine that a move away from the Stadium of Light - whether that be temporary or perhaps even on a permanent basis - would be the best course of action for Ba’s career. Given how prominently he featured in the first team last season, this term must surely feel like a notable regression that suits neither the player or the Black Cats. | Ian Horrocks
4. Nazariy Rusyn - Could Leave
The Ukrainian forward has been limited to cameos under Le Bris, and there is mounting talk of a potential return to his home country among some sections of the press. If the right offer comes along - again, whether that be a loan or a permanent agreement - it is hard to see Sunderland standing in his way. The latest update on his situation comes from the Ukrainian press, who suggest that he is a target for FC LNZ Cherkasy. | Frank Reid
