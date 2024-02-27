Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland fans have delivered an overwhelming majority opinion when polled on the potential return of Alex Neil to the club.

Neil joined Sunderland in January 2021, taking over from Lee Johnson after the former Fleetwood Town manager was sacked following a 6-0 thrashing away to Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Norwich City manager guided Sunderland into the play-offs and then to a win against Sheffield Wednesday over two legs in the semi-finals, and then a memorable 2-0 win against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Neil started last season as Sunderland's head coach but left controversially to join Stoke City back in August, the day before a game, which led to the appointment of Tony Mowbray. Neil was then sacked as Potters manager earlier this campaign after an underwhelming spell.

Mike Dodds is in charge of Sunderland currently until the end of the season after the sacking of former head coach Michael Beale earlier this month. Beale's exit prompted speculation and reports from The Sun that Neil would be "open" to a return to Wearside.

The Echo polled over 4,500 fans on X (formerly Twitter) to gauge the opinion of supporters on the former head coach, with the results showing an overwhelming majority against his return to the Academy of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We asked the question: Would you be open to his (Alex Neil) return to Sunderland in the summer? Just 12.8 per cent of Black Cats supporters voted yes, with a whopping 87.2 per cent voting no and that they wouldn't welcome the return of Neil to the Academy of Light.

Julie said: "He obviously had an agenda to leave in the way he did. No more last dance, a definite no!"

Peter added: "He needs an unreal start to get the fans onside. Such a start isn’t achievable imo."

Mike commented: "I'd be open to him coming in for the rest of the season. But not as a permanent manager. We know he would just sack us off at the 1st possible moment."