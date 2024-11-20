3 key Millwall players Sunderland need to be wary of - including ex-SAFC forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland news, via Tony Phipps, Liam Caffry and Jack Austwicke.

A depleted Sunderland side will be up against one of the Championship’s most in-form sides - and a familiar face, posing an increased threat - when they travel to Millwall on Saturday.

The Lions come into the game unbeaten in seven, including four wins in their last five games while the Black Cats have drawn three in a row. The Millwall side features a former Sunderland player and two of the league’s most promising players and are likely to represent a big threat to the league leaders.

Duncan Watmore

Watmore spent seven years on Wearside between 2013 and 2020. The forward has scored five goals in the Championship this season, already matching last campaign’s tally. In his time at Sunderland, Watmore played 87 games, scoring eight goals before leaving for fellow North East side Middlesbrough where he played for two and a half seasons.

Japhet Tanganga

Centre half Japhet Tanganga signed permanently from Tottenham after a successful loan last season. Millwall have kept seven clean sheets in his 13 appearances this season and Tanganga will be a vital part in trying to keep the Black Cats’ attackers at bay. The 25-year-old shot to prominence in 2020 in a stellar performance in a 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Romain Esse

Another Millwall dangerman is homegrown winger Romain Esse. He made his debut at 17-years-old in the 22/23 season, and had a breakout season the following year. This term, Esse has been a consistently strong performer, starting every league game for the Lions, scoring three goals with one assist. He also netted for England U20’s in their 4-0 win against Germany U20’s in the recent international break so he is someone Sunderland need to watch out for in their contest at The Den.