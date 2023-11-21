Everyone has an unpopular Sunderland opinion...
Whether it is that Jack Rodwell was actually a good player deep down or that Will Grigg was a smart signing on paper, most Sunderland fans will have at least one controversial take on the club they love.
On social media, The Echo asked Black Cats supporters for their best unpopular Sunderland opinions – here, we take a look at the results:
1. Luke O'Nien - undervalued
@BrownSlices on Twitter stated that Luke O'Nien is better than Danny Batth, while Thomas Hansen added: "People really underestimate just how much footballing intelligence Luke O'Nien has." Photo: Jess Hornby
2. Lee Cattermole - not a legend
Several Sunderland fans stated that despite haveing been labelled as such previously, that Lee Cattermole isn't a "legend" of the club. Photo: Mark Runnacles
3. Seb Larsson - poor at corners
One social media user pointed out that despite being highly rated for his set-piece-taking abilities, Seb Larsson was actually poor at producing the goods from corners... Photo: Nigel Roddis
4. Jason Steele - actually good
Josh on Titter stated: "Jason Steele wasn’t a bad keeper, he was the right fit but came at the wrong time." Perhaps his success at Brighton firms this unpopular opinion up? Saying that, he was truly awful for Sunderland. Photo: Jack Thomas