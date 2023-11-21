News you can trust since 1873
19 'unpopular' Sunderland opinions as picked by fans - including Luke O'Nien and Tony Mowbray calls: photo gallery

Everyone has an unpopular Sunderland opinion...
By James Copley
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

Whether it is that Jack Rodwell was actually a good player deep down or that Will Grigg was a smart signing on paper, most Sunderland fans will have at least one controversial take on the club they love.

On social media, The Echo asked Black Cats supporters for their best unpopular Sunderland opinions – here, we take a look at the results:

@BrownSlices on Twitter stated that Luke O'Nien is better than Danny Batth, while Thomas Hansen added: "People really underestimate just how much footballing intelligence Luke O'Nien has."

Several Sunderland fans stated that despite haveing been labelled as such previously, that Lee Cattermole isn't a "legend" of the club.

One social media user pointed out that despite being highly rated for his set-piece-taking abilities, Seb Larsson was actually poor at producing the goods from corners...

Josh on Titter stated: "Jason Steele wasn’t a bad keeper, he was the right fit but came at the wrong time." Perhaps his success at Brighton firms this unpopular opinion up? Saying that, he was truly awful for Sunderland.

