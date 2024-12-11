A whole host of players have made a long-lasting impression on Sunderland over the last three decades after becoming firm favourites with the Stadium of Light faithful.

Who can forget Kevin Phillips’ transformation from cut-price signing to a European Golden Boot winner during his time on Wearside? Or Julio Arca joining as a relative unknown and departing as a genuine cult hero six years later? Then there is Niall Quinn, who forged a fearsome partnership will Phillips that terrorised Premier League defences around the turn of the millennium and pushed the club to the brink of challenging for a place in European competition.

But Sunderland being Sunderland, there are also a number of players that have almost been forgotten following their own spells in the famous red and white stripes. We take a look back through the last three decades to identify 15 players that endured less than memorable spells on Wearside.

Brian Deane A history-maker after scoring the first ever Premier League goal for Sheffield United - but Deane also had a brief spell with Sunderland making just four appearances in 2005.

Stern John The Trinidad and Tobago international spent time at Sunderland during the 2006/07 season and scored five goals in 16 appearances before joining Southampton in a deal that saw the Black Cats land Kenwyne Jones.

Wayne Bridge A loan signing during the second half of the 2011/12 season, the England left-back made eight appearances for the Black Cats before returning to Manchester City at the end of the campaign.

Tal Ben-Haim Another loan signing, the Israel international made a handful of appearances after joining the Black Cats from Manchester City during the second half of the 2008/09 season.