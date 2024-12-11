A whole host of players have made a long-lasting impression on Sunderland over the last three decades after becoming firm favourites with the Stadium of Light faithful.
Who can forget Kevin Phillips’ transformation from cut-price signing to a European Golden Boot winner during his time on Wearside? Or Julio Arca joining as a relative unknown and departing as a genuine cult hero six years later? Then there is Niall Quinn, who forged a fearsome partnership will Phillips that terrorised Premier League defences around the turn of the millennium and pushed the club to the brink of challenging for a place in European competition.
But Sunderland being Sunderland, there are also a number of players that have almost been forgotten following their own spells in the famous red and white stripes. We take a look back through the last three decades to identify 15 players that endured less than memorable spells on Wearside.
