There are some eye-catching names still without a club as Sunderland begin formulating their plans for the January transfer window.

It was a hectic summer transfer window for Sunderland as Tony Mowbray strengthened his squad ahead of another bid for promotion into the Premier League.

The Black Cats narrowly fell short last season when they suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat in a play-off semi-final clash with Luton Town, who subsuquently went on to secure promotion with a dramatic final win against Coventry City.

Buoyed by their impressive display in their first season back in English football’s second tier, Sunderland looked to add further quality and more young talent to their ranks throughout the summer as a whole host of new faces arrived at the Stadium of Light.

The likes of Jobe Bellingham, Mason Burstow and Nasariy Rusyn have all been handed opportunities to impress in the opening three months of the campaign - but thoughts are already turning towards the January transfer window and attempts to further strengthen Mowbray’s ranks.