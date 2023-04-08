Sunderland’s hierarchy are eyeing additions during the summer transfer window.
The Black Cats are in the market for a striker or two after the serious injury to Ross Stewart this season, whilst Tony Mowbray could also do with cover and competition for midfielder Corry Evans, who was also ruled out for the rest of the season.
Here, we take a look at some past Sunderland transfer targets and explore whether or not sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey could possibly revive their interest.
1. Daniel Iversen - Leicester City
Sunderland have handed Anthony Patterson the opportunity to prove himself in the Championship and the young stopper has delivered. Meanwhile, Daniel Iverson has failed to break into Leicester’s starting XI in the Premier League. However, The Foxes are rumoured to be interested in a swap deal. It could be an avenue both clubs explore. Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Nathan Broadhead - Ipswich Town
Despite wanting to come back to Sunderland and the club's striker issues in January, Nathan Broadhead moved to Ipswich Town for a fee of around £1.5million meaning it is highly unlikely that Sunderland will revisit this target especially after Broadhead opted for Wigan Athletic last summer. Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Ellis Simms - Everton
Ellis Simms has played a part under Sean Dyche at Everton also recently netted his first Premier League goal. His future looks to be at Goodison Park for the time being. However, you never know what may happen in the summer. Photo: Tony Marshall
4. Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough United
Jonson Clarke-Harris’ name always seems to come up in connection with Sunderland. Peterborough would likely ask for a significant fee and at 28, he doesn’t seem to fit the current strategy at the Academy of Light. This 'target' is one we can probably rule out. Photo: David Rogers