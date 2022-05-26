Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker is under contract at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2023 following his move from Ross County in January 2021.

Back in August, Rangers were reportedly told they that could be forced to stump up £5million to land Stewart.

However, that valuation may well have increased following Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Elliot Embleton of Sunderland and Ross Stewart of Sunderland pose with the Sky Bet League One Play-Off trophy following victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

According to fresh reports from The Mirror, Rangers still want to sign Stewart despite Sunderland’s promotion.

They also state that Middlesbrough, QPR and Sheffield United are also in the hunt to sign the 25-year-old.

Stewart notched his 26th goal of the season during the League One play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.