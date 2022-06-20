Loading...

Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Aston Villa preference on Cameron Archer next move 'revealed' amidst Cats, Watford and Preston links

Aston Villa would prefer Camron Archer to be loaned to a promotion-chasing side in the Championship next season – according to reports.

By James Copley
Monday, 20th June 2022, 1:18 pm

The attacker is reportedly being eyed by multiple clubs, including the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship, and Watford following their relegation from the Premier League.

Archer has experience in the Championship after spending the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End, where he featured regularly, making 20 league appearances and netting seven goals.

Archer returned to his parent club in May with Villa manager Steven Gerrard stating that he was going to have a look at the player during pre-season before making a decision on his future.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Cameron Archer of Preston North End scores, but the goal was disallowed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Nottingham Forest at Deepdale on February 22, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

However, fresh reports from The Athletic state that Aston Villa would prefer Archer to join a promotion-chasing side in the Championship following the attacker’s impressive spell at Preston North End, who finished 13th last season.

Steven GerrardAston VillaPrestonPreston North End