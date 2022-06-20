The attacker is reportedly being eyed by multiple clubs, including the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship, and Watford following their relegation from the Premier League.
Archer has experience in the Championship after spending the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End, where he featured regularly, making 20 league appearances and netting seven goals.
Archer returned to his parent club in May with Villa manager Steven Gerrard stating that he was going to have a look at the player during pre-season before making a decision on his future.
However, fresh reports from The Athletic state that Aston Villa would prefer Archer to join a promotion-chasing side in the Championship following the attacker’s impressive spell at Preston North End, who finished 13th last season.