Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker is reportedly being eyed by multiple clubs, including the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship, and Watford following their relegation from the Premier League.

Archer has experience in the Championship after spending the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End, where he featured regularly, making 20 league appearances and netting seven goals.

Archer returned to his parent club in May with Villa manager Steven Gerrard stating that he was going to have a look at the player during pre-season before making a decision on his future.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Cameron Archer of Preston North End scores, but the goal was disallowed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Nottingham Forest at Deepdale on February 22, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...